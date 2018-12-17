Chart-topping pop star Jess Glynne to perform local open-air concert

A chart-topping pop star has been announced to perform a local open-air concert.

Jess Glynne, one of the UK’s hottest artists and regular chart topper, Jess Glynne, will perform at East Links, Montrose, on Friday August 23.

She will be joined by special guests for the Live at the Links event.

Glynne said: “I can’t wait to come to Montrose in August. Standing on stage and bringing my music to life is one of the most special things. Sharing it with my fans is even more amazing, so thank you. See you next year, Scotland!”

Having first risen to prominence as a featured vocalist on Clean Bandit’s Grammy Award-winning single Rather Be, Glynne’s career has sky-rocketed.

Her debut album, I Cry When I Laugh held a place in the UK charts for 138 weeks and her recently released second studio album, Always in Between, went straight to the number one spot.

Glynne holds the record for the most number one singles scored by a British female solo artist. Her hits include Take Me Home; Ain’t Got Far to Go; and Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself.

The show is being promoted by LCC Live, which has brought a number of legendary artists to the East Links in Montrose over the years, including Bryan Adams, The Beach Boys and Madness.

Bob Reid, operations manager at LCC Live, said: “Jess Glynne is one of the hottest names in music and is enjoying great success. We can’t wait to welcome her, along with her special guests, to Montrose as we return to the East Links.

“Jess has the most sensational voice, which paired with her catchy melodies, will ensure a superb night of dancing and singing at Live at the Links.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday (20th December) and are available to purchase from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991).

Jess Glynne is an English singer and songwriter who rose to fame as a featured artist on Clean Bandit’s Grammy Award-winning single Rather Be and Route 94’s My Love, both of which reached number one in the UK singles chart in 2014. Her debut solo single, Right Here, reached the top ten the same year. Her debut album, I Cry When I Laugh is one of the defining British pop records of its era holding its place in the charts for 138 weeks and counting. It debuted at number one, spawning 12 million worldwide singles sales, 39 weeks on the UK top 10, 2.5 billion Spotify streams, a sold-out UK arena tour, Brit, MTV: EMA, Ivor Novello, MOBO, Q and Glamour award nominations.

Since then, she has released her chart-topping second studio album, Always In Between, which went straight in to the number one spot. Her run of hit singles continued with I’ll Be There, a seventh top spot that secured Glynne the record for most number one singles by a British female solo artist. Jess will also be the main support to the Spice Girls on their 2019 comeback tour.

Her hits include: Hold My Hand; Take Me Home; Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself and her feature on Tinie Tempah’s Not Letting Go.