Chart-topper KT Tunstall inspires local pupils during visit to Dundee High School

Chart-topping artist KT Tunstall inspired pupils at Dundee High yesterday with a performance of some of her biggest songs.

The Scottish singer, who is known around the world for her music and live performances, made an impression on pupils and staff with both her music and cooking skills during a special visit with Lidl.

The visit to the school followed a hard hat tour of their the new Lidl site at Kingsway East earlier in the day.

KT, who was born and raised in St Andrews, attended the Dundee High for three years.

During her time there, she taught herself to sing and play guitar which helped her on the way to stardom.

The songwriter is famous around the world for her songs Black Horse and the Cherry Tree (see video below) and Suddenly I See, both of which she preformed live at the school.

The folk-rock artist was happy to be back in her old city and was impressed with how it has changed in recent years.

She said: “When I was going to school here there was a bit of a lack of pride from Dundonians.

“There were a lot of more deprived, run down areas.

“It’s definitely a lot more impressive now. I was playing a gig at Slessor Gardens in 2018 and I remember thinking that the V&A is absolutely stunning.

“I’d love to come back and play a gig here. That Slessor Gardens gig was incredible and I also remember playing a gig at Fat Sams which was a lot of fun.”

Senior pupils also provided KT with a tour of their music department, and some of the school’s younger students were given a home economics lesson by the Brit Award winner.

Alex Fish, a senior pupil at the school, said: “I think it’s good for KT to come here.

“Obviously, it’s always good to get back to your roots, and it’s good for the kids here to have something tangible that they can aspire to be when they grow up.”