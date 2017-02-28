Addiction support group Addaction Dundee held a “loud and proud” night of music and poetry for recovering service users.

The event featured up-and-coming popstar Be Charlotte performing an acoustic music set.

Charlotte even teased that she might return for a future event, tweeting to the support charity afterwards: “Thanks for an amazing night!!! See you again soon.”

She was joined by featured MC Louie of Glasgow hip-hop band Hector Bizerk and a number of local musicians, who performed alongside local poets for the “safe, sober and social” night of entertainment.

The event, put together with the help of non-profit community group Just Bee Productions, is the second of what will now be monthly nights of music, poetry and art held by Addaction’s HQ at the Signpost Centre, Whitfield, for its recovering service users.

In addition, community kitchen Soul Garden dished up hot homemade soup for guests.

Service manager Dave Barrie said: “The night went really well and we were really happy with the turnout.

“Everyone enjoyed loads of great music, entertainment and poetry.

“It was great to have Be Charlotte along — and especially as she’s involved in the Carnival Fifty Six launch party soon.”

Mr Barrie added that events like this are helping to change the face of recovery, away from the “stigma” that addicts face when they are quitting.

He said: “This event is all about having a dry night and showing that you can enjoy yourself without drugs and alcohol. You can still have fun.

“Recovery is real, it’s happening, and it’s positive — and events like these really help.”

Meanwhile, Addaction, the national charity to which the Dundee service belongs, marked its 50th anniversary on Friday.

The national charity was founded in 1967 as the Association of Parents of Addicts by mother Mollie Craven.

She felt that parents were powerless to help children who were addicted to drugs and wanted to improve the public perception of recovery for addiction.

The charity now has an annual turnover of around £75 million.

For more information on future events, contact Addaction Dundee on 01382 206888.