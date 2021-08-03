Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Charlie Mulgrew reveals Funso Ojo apology as ‘gutted’ Dundee United star demands improvement for Rangers visit

By Alan Temple
August 3, 2021, 8:00 am
Mulgrew in action
Charlie Mulgrew has revealed that he apologised to Funso Ojo following the hefty challenge which left the Aberdeen star a doubt for Thursday evening’s Europa Conference League clash with Breidablik.

The Dundee United defender forcefully won possession in the closing stages of Sunday’s Premiership defeat at Pittodrie — but took Ojo out with the follow-through.

The Reds midfielder limped out of the game, with boss Stephen Glass later suggesting that Mulgrew ‘knew what he was doing’.

But Mulgrew is adamant there was no malice, insisting Ojo accepted his apology in the dressing room following the full-time whistle.

“I apologised to him [Ojo] and he was alright with it,” said Mulgrew. “He realised we were both going for the ball and I didn’t mean any harm.

“I won the ball but I have caught him a wee bit.

“I had already committed myself — it was a 50/50 and I had made my mind up.”

‘We know we can do better’

Mulgrew cut an understandably dejected figure following the 2-0 reverse in the Granite City.

Not only were United well beaten, but the former Scotland and Celtic star was constantly barracked on his return to Aberdeen — for whom he played between 2008 and 2010.

“It is fresh in my mind and we are gutted,” he continued.

“You build up for the season and we had a good pre-season, felt fit and had a few wins — albeit against lower league opposition. The confidence was there.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game but we know we can do better.

“That is what is disappointing. It will take a bit of bouncing back but that is what football is all about. We have been here plenty of times before and it is about how you react to the downs.”

Ramirez powers home Aberdeen’s second goal of the game

Asked whether the presence of more than 4,600 fervent fans will ensure a different United performance when Rangers visit on Saturday, Mulgrew added: “It will only be different if we make it different.

“Saturday will be an even harder game.

“We will have the home crowd, which we will be thankful for, and hopefully it gives us a bit more energy — but we need to create the atmosphere with our play.”

