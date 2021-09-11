Charlie Mulgrew insists stunning win over champions Rangers helped make Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew believes the stunning Dundee United win over champions Rangers helped to unify the Tannadice club with their fans.

Mulgrew is acutely aware that a win over St Mirren on Saturday will see United collect the same amount of points as they did for ending Gers’ 41-game unbeaten run.

But while every game carries the same reward, Mulgrew hopes his team-mates can use the Rangers display to kick on.

“It was a more difficult game and no-one expected us to get a result,” said Mulgrew when asked about the Rangers win.

“We were at home and we gave the fans something to cheer about. They gave us a lift and it brought the club together.

“Hopefully we move forward like that with every game.

“I think it is up to us early in games to give the fans something to cheer about and get them on their feet.

“They can then help us get through games and get behind us. But it starts with us on the pitch, showing we are up for the challenge and the fight.

Charlie Mulgrew hails Dundee United fans

“It’s been that long I can’t remember what it was like with fans before!

“It’s just great to have them back in the stadiums. It feels proper now, it doesn’t feel like a training game.

“You feel that extra bit of pressure. Football without fans is nothing, as everyone says.

“It’s so true. It all comes together and makes the game what it is.

“Hopefully we’ll see a few of them in Paisley as we need the support.

“It’s up to us to go out and produce and fight and be ready for the games.

“We take each game as it comes and this one is different to Hearts, to Rangers, to Aberdeen.

“We want to go there and win, but we know it will be difficult.

“The league is very good this year with the teams in it. You’ve got the Edinburgh and Dundee derbies back.

“It’s a competitive league – it always has been. There is not much between the teams outside the Old Firm.

“We want to be competitive within that group. It’s difficult but we’re up for the challenge.”