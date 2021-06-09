Charlie Mulgrew: New Dundee United head coach Tam Courts confirms transfer interest in former Celtic star

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has confirmed Charlie Mulgrew is a transfer target for the club.

Reports this week linked former Celtic and Scotland star Mulgrew with a move to Tannadice and new boss Courts has confirmed their interest.

Mulgrew is a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season and is believed to be keen on a move back to Scottish football.

The 35-year-old, who can play practically anywhere in defence or midfield, turned out for the Hoops over two spells, spent time at Aberdeen and had a brief stint on loan at United in 2006.

Of his potentially pulling on tangerine once more, Courts said: “Charlie is somebody who has won the league five times, he has an international pedigree and he is a leader who still wants to do well.

“So, when you take all of these different things into consideration, I think he will be fantastic for us on the pitch, if we can secure him, both for our younger players and where we want to take the club.”

Back to where it all began for Mulgrew?

If they can pull off the move, Mulgrew, capped 44 times for his country, would be Courts’ first signing as Terrors boss after his unveiling this week.

The experienced former Wolves and Wigan man would likely be tasked with leading Courts’ United revolution, both on the pitch and in guiding the conveyor belt of young talent moving into the first team.

His temporary move to the City of Discovery 15 years ago helped Mulgrew launch a successful playing career that saw him win seven major honours at Celtic – including five league titles.

United will hope returning to Tannadice as the elder statesman of an exciting young group holds an appeal for the former Scotland skipper as they prepare to head into the 2021/22 season.