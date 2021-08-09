Charlie Mulgrew reveals Rangers European hangover advice he gave to Dundee United team-mates

From his Celtic days, Charlie Mulgrew knows what’s it like facing up to a tough league assignment after a gruelling European contest.

And the Dundee United defender says he used all that experience to help the Tangerines down champions Rangers 1-0 at Tannadice on Saturday.

The Gers, coming into the clash off the back of a 2-1 Champions League qualifying defeat at Malmo, looked lacklustre as Jamie Robson’s second-half strike secured a famous win for the Terrors.

Mulgrew, who turned out for the Hoops in Europe over six seasons, reckons United’s approach had the Light Blues on the back foot from the first whistle.

‘We were right on top of them’

The veteran defender said: “We really stuck to the game plan and got in their faces.

“I know what it’s like in between Champions League games and I told the lads that.

“Qualifiers are difficult and you don’t want people in your face – you want an easy day.

“I knew it was important we didn’t give them that and, from the first minute, we were right on top of them.

“We should take confidence from the way we played.”

The 35-year-old continued: “We couldn’t effect what they were doing on the ball but it was about how we did and went up against them.

“It’s not easy coming off European games, trying to qualify, that’s their cup final trying to get to the Champions League.

“We fought everywhere, all over the pitch. I could go right through the squad.

“There was, genuinely, a proper XI out there and the lads that came on were brilliant.”

Grass burns but defending’s a joy for Charlie

The former Scotland international was huge for United at the back, turning in a full-blooded defensive display to help them to victory.

Even if it was unorthodox, Man of the Match Mulgrew always managed to get to the ball when it counted.

Although laughing about an incident late in the game, the big defender admits he loved getting his hands (and face) dirty.

He added: “It’s good, it’s enjoyable.

“It’s important we defended well on Saturday but I got a wee grass burn on my nose at the end there.

“I don’t know why I headed the ball when it was running along the deck but when I had it in my mind I was heading it there was no stopping me!”

Fans put Rangers under pressure

As important as commitment on the pitch for Mulgrew was the backing they received from the stands.

The experienced centre-back reckons the noise generated by the 4,500 returning Arabs helped knock Rangers off their game.

“The fans were brilliant for us,” he commented.

“We know we needed them to get behind us.

“We knew our fans would get behind us if we started well and gave them something to cheer for.

“We did and it just came together nicely.

“They stuck with us and we’ve got to make sure that’s the way forward – we’re all in it together and pushing for the same thing.

“There’s no doubt about it, it makes away games a bit more difficult when you give your fans something to cheer like getting a couple of corners early.

“It sways the mindset to: ‘We’re under pressure here’.

“Whereas, when it’s a quiet stadium it’s like a training game and the pressure’s off a wee bit.

“Rangers would’ve felt in the first 15 minutes: ‘Oh no, we’ve not started well’.

“That’s what fans do. Football is nothing without fans so we were thankful to have them on Saturday and, moving forward, hopefully that’s all the fans getting back in.”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.