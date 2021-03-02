Charlie Adam’s health is what matters most for Dundee manager James McPake as midfielder prepares to miss Inverness clash

Dundee manager James McPake has prioritised Charlie Adam’s health above a return to work date for his star man.

Adam will miss tonight’s home Championship clash against Inverness Caley Thistle after contracting coronavirus, the positive test having already sidelined him for Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Morton.

McPake was asked when he expected the former Scotland, Liverpool and Rangers midfielder to be back on the pitch but wouldn’t be drawn, insisting there was something more important than that – Adam’s well-being.

He said: “We will be without Charlie but first and foremost I want to wish him and his family well.

“Your health comes before anything to do with the club.

“We have done our best to try and prevent this but we knew, at some point, it was going to happen.”

Asked to put a number on the matches Adam might sit out as they come thick and fast for the Dens men, McPake replied: “That’s something I’m not too comfortable talking about when it is a health issue.

“I would rather just see that he is OK, if I’m being honest.

“I know that may sound counterproductive when you are a manager and he is one of the best players in your team and you are desperate to get him back but we will make sure he is healthy before we even consider that.

“My wife has had somebody close to her who passed away due to Covid so it’s about people first and foremost. I think we all know somebody who has been extremely ill or lost their life because of this terrible illness that’s going about.

“Charlie is a fantastic footballer and it’s great he is at our club but he is also a human being.”

Meanwhile, McPake will be delighted to welcome former Dundee gaffer Neil McCann back to Dens as he takes interim charge of Inverness Caley Thistle in John Robertson’s absence.

McPake added: “I hope John Robertson makes a full recovery as Robbo is somebody who I have known for a while – my thoughts are with him.

“As for Neil, it will be good to see him.

“I was thankful for the opportunity that he gave me here.

“He is a very good coach and I watched their game against Hearts on Friday night.

“They (ICT) are a good side but Neil got a bit of a reaction out of them, which I expected.

“I hope he does OK but don’t want it to be better than OK because they will then be a threat to everyone else.

“But I am glad to see him back in the game because he has a lot to offer.

“I hope his fortune starts after our game, though.”