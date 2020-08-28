Charlie Adam in talks over dream move to Dundee

Charlie Adam is in signing talks with Dundee.

And Tele Sport understands the lifelong Dark Blues fan is keen on a move to Dens Park.

Adam has been training with Bolton Wanderers in recent weeks and has been tipped as a potential signing for the English League Two side, who are managed by his former Blackpool teammate Ian Evatt.

However, Dundee have swooped with an audacious bid to bring the former Liverpool, Stoke City and Rangers man back to his home city.

Charlie told Tele Sport in July of his readiness to return to Scotland after more than a decade in England.

Now, Dundee fans will hope their club ends up as the latest addition to the 34-year-old’s glittering CV.

Talks are ongoing between the Dens Park club and 26-times-capped Adam – and are set to continue over the weekend.

It is understood there is still distance between the parties’ respective positions, but with both eager to get a deal done, a resolution is likely to be reached in the next few days.

Adam has not played a game in the Scottish league since 2009, when he left Rangers for Blackpool on loan.

After penning a permanent deal with the Seasiders, he spearheaded their promotion to the Premier League in 2010, scoring a stunning free-kick in their play-off final victory over Cardiff City.

A big-money move to Liverpool followed, before Stoke City paid around £4 million for his services in 2012.

He stayed with the Potters for seven years, becoming a fans’ favourite, before spending last season with Reading in the Championship.