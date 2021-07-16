Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Charlie Adam ready for pelters in ‘proper derby’ with Dundee United as Dark Blues captain makes ‘easy Celtic’ quip

By Alan Temple
July 16, 2021, 2:52 pm
Charlie Adam in pre-season action

Dundee captain Charlie Adam insists he will relish the challenge of silencing his United supporting pals when the sides renew hostilities this term.

While the Dee’s current priority is progression in the Premier Sports Cup, the start of the Premiership campaign looms large, with St Mirren the first visitors to Dens Park on July 31.

Promotion also means the Dundee derby is back on the calendar for the first time since December 2019.

Return: Derby day

James McPake’s men make the short walk to Tannadice on September 19.

“The Dundee derby is the proper derby for us,” Adam told Sky Sports News. “I’ll be excited, I’ll look forward to it and I know I’m going to get a lot of stick because I have a lot of friends who are United fans!

“But, walking out there — 150 yards down the road — as captain and playing in front of that crowd, and the Dundee fans, will be amazing.

“I relish the challenge and, the older you get, you appreciate it all more.”

Adam, right, chats to West Ham ace Michael Antonio

However, the former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland playmaker is adamant Dundee do not have tunnel vision on their city rivals, promising to embrace even the most onerous of top-flight tasks.

“I also look forward to things like the second game of the season — a nice easy game away to Celtic,” Adam smiled. “Rangers were unstoppable last season but we will look to give them a game too, and have a go at everybody.

“We’ve got to take that momentum of winning football matches into the season.”

Building for the future

While approaching every encounter without fear, Adam has reiterated that survival is the first priority for the Dark Blues, especially as they look towards a new era in their proposed stadium at Camperdown Park.

Adam added: “Safety is the key and then we can build on that for the future. We’re hoping to move to a new stadium in the next couple of years and progress the football club, and the only way we can do that is by being in the Premiership.”

Ex-Dundee United, Dundee and Celtic defender Lewis Toshney on how Dens Park favourite Cammy Kerr inspired shock retirement U-turn – and what it means for role as Downfield boss