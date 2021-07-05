Charlie Adam Sr memorial golf tournament tees off after lockdown delay

A golf tournament in memory of former Dundee United star Charlie Adam has returned after being cancelled due to coronavirus.

Charlie was just 50 when he took his own life in December 2012.

Three years later close friends of Charlie set up a memorial golf tournament in his honour.

It has raised thousands of pounds over the years for Dundee-based mental health charity Feeling Strong.

But last year’s event had to be cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.

Charlie’s son, also Charlie Adam, plays for Dundee Football Club.

On Saturday, the event returned to Caird Park.

One of the organisers Tom Alexander, 76 said: “Sadly, last year due to Covid-19 we weren’t able to hold the tournament.

“However, Leisure and Culture Dundee allowed us to run the tournament again this year.

“This was brilliant news and we decided to try to make this a bigger and better event than ever in Charlie’s memory.”

Dozens of golfers teed off on Saturday but another fundraiser is planned for next week.

On Saturday, an auction will be held at Fairfield Social Club to boost the fundraising for Feeling Strong.

Money will also be donated to the children’s cancer ward at Ninewells Hospital.

Tom said the last time they held the tournament they raised more than £2,000 for Feeling Strong.

He said: “This year with the added auction night we hope to be able to raise considerably more to split between the two charities.”

Pleased to benefit

Cameron Aitken of Feeling Strong said: “We are so pleased to have been included in this year’s fundraiser.

“We want to extend our support to any young people affected by suicide or mental health challenges, and being a beneficiary will allow us to further reach those in need across the city.”

Charlie Adam Senior played at the highest level in Scottish football with the Tangerines and also had spells with Brechin City, Arbroath and Forfar Athletic.