Former Liverpool and Rangers star Charlie Adam in talks to join boyhood club Dundee

Former Liverpool and Scotland star Charlie Adam is in talks to join Dundee.

The 34-year-old midfielder, a boyhood Dark Blues’ fan, is a free agent after leaving English Championship club Reading at the end of last season.

Adam, who won 26 Scots caps from 2007-15, also lists Rangers, Blackpool and Stoke City among his former clubs.

After many rumours down the years of Fintry lad Adam returning to the City of Discovery, it seems he is close to doing just that by joining James McPake’s Dee ahead of the Championship’s October kick off.

Asked about signing for his boyhood heroes on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show, Adam said: “It’s still in negotiations with the club at the moment and we’ll see where it goes over the weekend.”

Adam has pulled on the dark blue twice in the past, most recently for Dave Mackay’s St Johnstone testimonial in 2017 and in 2015 for Julian Speroni’s at Crystal Palace.

However, a permanent and proper arrival at Dens Park would be seen as a major coup for the club as they attempt to challenge Hearts for promotion next term.