Angus cat charity urgently seeks people to rehome animals before coronavirus closure

An Angus cat charity is appealing for people to help rehome its animals before it is forced to shut next week.

The Cats Protection Arbroath and Central Angus group is having to shut its adoption centre from next Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in the cats being moved to an alternative centre in Glasgow if they are not rehomed.

In a post on social media, the charity said: “We have several cats still looking for their forever homes who will have to be transferred to the Glasgow Adoption Centre if not offered a home by then.

“Once there, they will have to remain in cages until the situation changes. We are very keen these cats do not have to face that unknown future and are appealing for homes for them.”

For more information on the cats and how to help rehome them, visit arbroath.cats.org.uk