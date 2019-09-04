Charity’s concern over rise in young women being trafficked in Dundee

A leading charity has raised its concerns over a rise in young women being trafficked in Dundee.

And there are growing concerns that young people are being groomed for sex across the city and then moved around the country.

As part of a series looking at the city’s sexual underworld, the Tele has found out how Dundee plays a growing role in national and international human trafficking.

Heather Williams, the new manager of Dundee’s Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse charity (WRASAC), revealed human trafficking for sex and prostitution was growing locally.

Her fears were backed up by a leading Tayside cop, Superintendent Graeme Murdoch, who confirmed that police were aware of an increase in human trafficking in the city.

Heather said: “Human trafficking is a Scotland-wide issue. Women are being trafficked from other countries into the UK and they are increasingly being brought to Dundee.

“We are also aware of women being moved around Scotland more frequently and we are seeing more and more of them coming to Dundee.

“For some time women have been trafficked to Dundee from other areas, including from the continent.

“Some of them are aware they are coming here to be involved in the sex industry but many aren’t and believe they are coming here for other work.

“These women can land in Dundee and have no control over what happens to them next.

“For many there is no way out, they are dependent on the people who trafficked them for their survival.

“People will say, ‘why don’t they just get out’ but that’s not an option. Many of these women are threatened with death if they try to disappear.

“We have had contact in Dundee with women for whom that has been the case.”

Heather is aware of women who had managed to break free and had approached the charity for help.

She added: “These women are living in fear for their lives.

“The people who organise them have huge control over every aspect of their lives.”

Many woman, according to Heather, are being put up in rooms around the city to provide sexual services and are then moved on around the country.

She says there is growing concern about the increasing grooming of young people for sex who were being unwittingly lured into human trafficking by sick criminals.

“Young people are very vulnerable,” said Heather.

“They may believe they are in a relationship and they do what they are asked because they believe they are pleasing the person controlling them.

“Then they discover they are being moved around for sex and it is too late.”

In an earlier interview, Supt Murdoch had confirmed the fears over human trafficking and insisted young people were being groomed for sex and trafficked.

He added: “These young people are very vulnerable and are being sexually exploited.

“We are working together with other groups in Dundee to identify where this is happening and we are doing more work to educate young people to the dangers.

“Young people who go missing from home are particularly vulnerable to all forms of sexual exploitation and we are aware that some can end up being trafficked.”