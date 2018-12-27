Charity’s blether buddies are helping older folk stay in touch

It is one of the things people dread most about growing old – loneliness.

Whether it is down to a lack of mobility, poor mental health or no support from friends and family, hundreds of folk across Dundee find themselves having to spend most of their time alone.

But a city-based charity is helping to change that – thanks to its team of volunteers.

Dial-op & Go provides three main services from its Technology Park base, which is mainly manned by unpaid workers.

Whether it is for a friendly voice on the end of a phone, or some basic advice on a range of topics, elderly and vulnerable people turn to the charity for support daily.

Retired bus driver Jim Scott is one of those who has used the support.

He has a phobia of lying dead in his house for days without anyone finding him – a fear that has been allayed since he started speaking regularly to the volunteers.

The 74-year-old from Linlathen said: “I’ve lived by myself since my wife died in 2012.

“My greatest fear is dying at home and nobody knows and I lie there for ages before anyone realises that I’m dead.

“But now I get a morning call every day and it gives me the comfort of knowing that if I don’t pick up the phone, someone will know something is wrong, and help will be coming to me.”

Morina Robertson, 81, of Arbroath Road, has suffered three strokes while at home on her own, along with a terrifying break-in.

She is another who has leaned on the charity for support. She said: “I dread having another stroke and lying there all alone.

“I worry what would happen to my cat.”

But she added: “I get a morning call and I also have a blether buddy.

“It makes me feel more secure and that there’s someone I can turn to.”

Jim and Morina are not alone with their fears and concerns.

There are hundreds of elderly and vulnerable people who live alone in the city who have the same worries.

But that friendly voice helps give them peace of mind.

Lali Tudela, who is in charge of the charity, explained how its services are helping to support people in a range of situations.

She said: “We operate three main services – an information line, blether buddies and morning call.

“Dial-op is a first point of contact for people who have any type of query or concern and are not sure where to start.

“We provide a listening ear and offer the information required.

“Blether buddies offers friendship to isolated and lonely people in Dundee.

“Weekly calls are provided by our trained and supported volunteers.

“Morning call is a free outreach telephone service that aims to provide reassurance and connectivity to people who are vulnerable and/or isolated.

“Volunteers offer a short, scheduled, morning call to check on their wellbeing and welfare.”

She added: “The information helpline offers easy-to-access information to adults and their carers in Dundee.

“These services help to provide support to our most vulnerable people.”