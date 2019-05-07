Charity which helps young entrepreneurs finds new Dundee home

A charity has found a new home for itself at Dundee Enterprise Centre, thanks to the city council.

Launch It Dundee aims to meet the needs for affordable business premises and support young entrepreneurs starting out.

The charity was looking for premises with room to grow and has now moved into its new home at Kandahar House.

The Dundee Enterprise Centre at 71 Meadowside can host up to 16 young start-up businesses.

Launch It Dundee’s enterprise manager Shabana Basheer said: “We work with people facing barriers to conventional employment and provide them with access to the space and support they need to start and grow their own businesses.

“That is why it was vital that we had the right type of accommodation in the right place and the council managed to find us the perfect location at Kandahar House.”