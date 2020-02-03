Charity which aims to alleviate isolation among elderly hoping to recruit volunteers

A Dundee charity which aims to alleviate isolation among the elderly is looking to recruit volunteers.

Mid-Lin day care is looking for people to help with its Help at Home service, where volunteers aid elderly service users to go about their daily lives, often keeping them out of hospital in the process.

Volunteers usually work with one service user a week to help them with a single task.

That can be helping them with their weekly shop, taking them to a class or activity, collecting a prescription or going for a walk.

People will usually volunteer for a specific time frame between eight to ten weeks.

The ultimate aim of the service is to increase the confidence of the user, so they would be able to carry out the activity themselves.

For email information email volunteer.helpathome@mid-lin.co.uk.