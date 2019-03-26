Charity warns of ‘alarming’ rise in paracetamol poisoning in Tayside

A big rise in paracetamol poisoning cases in Tayside is “alarming”, bosses at a national charity have warned.

Figures released by NHS Tayside in response to a Freedom of Information request revealed the number of incidents across the health board rose from 467 in 2016 to 509 in 2017 and 637 last year – an increase of more than a third in the space of just two years.

Paracetamol poisoning can be fatal and can cause liver damage and multiple organ failure.

The NHS Tayside figures show the biggest increase in attendances at accident and emergency departments at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Perth Royal Infirmary were for people aged between 20 and 34.

In 2016, 154 people between those ages attended A&E after taking too much paracetamol, rising to 171 in 2017 and 254 last year.