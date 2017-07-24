A charity walk over the Tay Road Bridge held in memory of Monifieth boy Jack Wynne has raised £350.

Jack was only nine when he collapsed and died in hospital minutes after arriving complaining of severe stomach pains in 2014.

Doctors frantically tried to revive Jack but were unable to save him.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had an undetected abnormality of the bowel.

Mum Alison said: “The money will go to Jack’s Garden at Grange Primary School developed in Jack’s memory.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who came along and made it such a successful day.”

n Alison is pictured with Jack’s dad Ian alongside friends and family before embarking on the walk.