Charity toy drive for Ninewells ‘huge success’ after local tot’s cancer diagnosis

The mum of a Tayside toddler who has just been diagnosed with cancer says she is overwhelmed with the response to a charity toy drive in her name.

Erin Marshall, 2, from Newport, was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this month.

She is currently in Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children where she is undergoing five weeks of intensive chemotherapy.

Following her shock diagnosis, Erin’s childminder, Anthea Davie, along with Jennifer McRitchie and others from Wormit immediately launched a campaign to collect toys for children in ward 29 at Ninewells.

Donations came in thick and fast and toys have now been delivered to the city hospital and to the Sick Kids in Edinburgh.

Erin’s mum, Catrina Kerr, said: “The response from the community was amazing and we are so grateful to every person who donated.

“We also received a really generous cash donation which we then used to buy gifts for the children at Sick Kids in Edinburgh.

“We can’t believe how many gifts were donated, hopefully they can help bring a smile at such difficult times. Anthea and Jen have been fantastic in organising all of the gifts for ward 29 at Ninewells and Sick Kids.

“We are so thankful for all of their hard work. It really showcases our lovely community.”

Meanwhile Catrina said that Erin was responding to treatment

She said: ” Erin is responding as expected to her treatment. She is still receiving steroids and chemo.

“She is very prone to bugs as her immune system isn’t working and at the minute she is needing antibiotics to help.”

Erin, who’s also undergoing steroid treatment, has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. There are only a few hundred children in the UK with the condition.

Her parents received the shock news on December 3 and the two-year-old is now in Edinburgh.

But her parents hope to be able to bring her home to finish her treatment off at Ninewells.