Charity teams up with car dealer to provide on-board learning exhibition

Mentoring charity Breakthrough has celebrated a first in its short history – after convincing car dealer giant Arnold Clark to bring a special van to Dundee designed to expand young minds.

The van features an on-board exhibition space packed with interactive exhibits themed around the skills youngsters can acquire through an Arnold Clark apprenticeship.

Its debut Dundee appearance was at the city’s Rockwell Learning Centre.

Mark Sutherland, head teacher, said: “This was an exciting opportunity for our young people to develop their employability skills and interests in this sector.”

Thanking Arnold Clark for its involvement, Breakthrough CEO Jenny Paterson added: “Who knows, some may have been so inspired by the visit that they start the process towards becoming an Arnold Clark apprentice.”

Arnold Clark is also getting directly involved in Breakthrough’s mentoring work by encouraging its Dundee staff to sign up to the scheme.

n Pictured are Caitlyn Dunn and Steph Jones getting hands-on with one of the interactive exhibits.