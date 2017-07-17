A charity founded in memory of a toddler who died after being knocked down by a car has been granted official status.

Harlow’s Helping Hand, founded by bereaved parents Sara and Steven Edwards, has been given a registered charity number by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator.

Speaking to the Tele, Sara, 36, said the registered status would create more opportunities for Harlow’s Helping Hand as its work continues.

Sara said: “It was nice to finally get it after all our work, but we got there.

“It took a bit of work between them and us to get it after we applied for it in February.

“The charity number gives us the accreditation that officials are looking for — it tells businesses that want to work with us that the charity is being run properly.”

Harlow’s Helping Hand was created in memory of two-year-old Harlow, who was knocked down and killed in Coupar Angus in October.

The charity has already helped eight families who have lost young children with support for funeral flowers, headstones and other unexpected costs.

In the meantime, it continues to receive help and support from fundraisers and family friends.

A group of early years practitioners from the Oranges and Lemons nursery at Dundee Technology Park, which Harlow had attended, completed a bungee jump earlier this year to raise money.

The nursery nurses, including Sara’s niece Aimee Haxton, raised £2,111 completing the hair-raising stunt.

Sara and Steven visited the nursery this week to collect the money and thank the staff.

Sara said: “Sixteen of the nurses took part. One of my nieces works there as well and she was involved.

“I couldn’t have done it — I abseiled from the Forth Bridge once and that was enough for me.

“I’ve kept in touch with the staff as Harlow loved it there.

“They were so good with her, and they wanted to do something to help.”