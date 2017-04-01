A mystery shopper has donated hundreds of items of designer gear to a charity shop raising funds for a rare genetic condition.

Jenny McMillan, 40, said she was delighted after bags of branded clothes were donated by an anonymous benefactor.

Jenny is the mother of Blake McMillan, a five-year-old born with MECP2 duplication syndrome — a rare genetic condition that means he cannot move or speak.

She opened Blake’s Bargains thrift shop on Carnoustie High Street with the aim of raising money to find a cure for the condition. And her campaign has just received a huge boost with the anonymous donation.

She explained: “The family had been in touch to say they were going to bring a few bits in.

“But they didn’t say when or just how much they had. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of this gift. The clothes are in new, or like-new condition and some items still have the label on.”

She said she received plenty of coats and items that “really do cost a lot” brand new.

She added: “It’s absolutely incredible the amount that was donated. I didn’t even know anyone had that much stuff to give away and still have anything left in their wardrobe.

“It’s very kind of the woman to donate to Blake’s cause — it will give us a big boost I think.”

Blake’s Bargains stocks a wide range of products including adult and children’s clothes, toys, books and baby items.

It also stocks maternity clothes, books and DVDs, jewellery, candles and various bric-a-brac items.

But as the volume of clothing donated is so high, Jenny has decided to open a separate pop-up shop at

St Margaret’s Church in Barnhill on April 8 between 10am and 2pm.

She added: “There’s just so much, we think it’s a perfect opportunity to have a clear out as well as some other fantastic bits we’ve held back due to the high quality. So we’ve decided to open Blake’s Pop-Up Boutique for one day. It’s going to be incredible. The clothes are mostly 16 to 18 but I hope we will raise a lot of money for Blake’s cause.”