A foundation set up after a Dundee boy’s death 10 years ago has helped thousands of people across the globe.

Yusef Abubaker died after suffering from sudden cardiac arrhythmia. He was just 12 years old.

In the aftermath of his death, the Yusef Abubaker Memorial Trust was set up and has helped people on every continent and also people in and around Dundee.

Yusef’s mum Alison said that running the charity had helped her deal with the pain of losing Yusef.

She said: “It makes it easier to deal with. Any loss — especially someone of his age — is life changing. It is devastating but you need to just try to find a way through.

“Yusef was a charitable person. That is why the organisation was set up. He was the kind of person who loved doing things for other people.”

In the 10 years since Yusef died, the organisation set up in his memory has raised and distributed more than £90,000 — and it is aiming to reach the £100,000 mark this year.

Alison explained: “When the Arab Spring happened, we took medical aid to Libya. Yusef was half-Libyan and we sent two shipments and took another one ourselves.

“One of our biggest projects was around Syria, Libya and Egypt. They were needing anaesthetics. That one really saved a lot of lives. On a more local level, we supplied football and rugby strips to local teams. A big part of Yusef’s and his brothers’ lives was rugby so we donated strips to the school’s team.”

Alison said one of her proudest achievements for the foundation was being able to fund and build a community library in Kathmandu.

However, it was destroyed in the recent earthquakes that hit the region and they now plan on going back and resurrecting the building. She said: “We went in 2010 to open the library which is part of a development centre. The centre has also been teaching adult learning classes so that parents could learn to read the books in the library.

“I have no idea how many people have benefited from the projects — thousands maybe — but we have helped people on every continent in the world.”

Jake McAllister, 21, one of Yusef’s friends, has launched a number of fundraisers over the years.

The student from Birkhill recently released a tribute song to his “best friend” in an effort to raise money for the trust. He said: “We were best friends in primary school and then he passed away when we were in first year.

“It was horrible. It was a terrible experience for me but it was bad for everyone because Yusef was a great guy who everyone loved. The song was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing because I wanted to raise money for the trust.”