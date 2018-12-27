Charity runner nears finish line in 2018 mile-a-day challenge

A Perthshire man has run a mile every day in 2018 to raise money for a cause close to his, and his family’s, hearts.

Richard Ibbotson, 56, from Glenfarg, has been running a mile a day, every day this year, to raise cash for Smile Train.

Smile Train is an international children’s charity which provides medical professionals globally with the training, funding and resources needed to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive care to children living with clefts.

Richard, a director of a social care charity, decided to embark on the challenge after his son, Craig, now 31, was born with a cleft palate.

Richard said: “Craig had excellent care in his early years.

“We were grateful for that, and we have always wanted to support children who don’t have the healthcare advantages that we have in this country.

“My wife also has two sisters who were born with cleft palates.

“I have challenged myself to run a mile a day every day this year. Sometimes that is on the treadmill in the gym but it’s usually outside.

“At the weekend I run with my two dogs, Milly and Spud.

“I am not a runner but I decided I needed to get fitter and so far I have lost nearly two stone.

“I was also inspired by a friend and colleague Jim Taylor, who has run a mile a day for more than 30 years.”

Richard has already raised more than £400 for the charity, with no sign of stopping.

Anyone interested in supporting Richard’s daily miles can view his Virgin Money Giving page and make a donation at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RichardIbbotson2.