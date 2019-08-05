Charity race night raises £4,000 for young Perth woman battling incurable illness

A charity race night raised about £4,000 for a young woman battling an incurable illness.

All for Beth was organised to raise money for Perth woman Bethan Murie, who has battled cancer for three years.

The 22-year-old was too ill to attend the function at the Tulloch Institute in Perth but was delighted that more than £2,500 was raised on the night.

The organisers estimate another £1,500 could top up the money that has already been raised.

The cash will be used to ensure Bethan can make the most of the time she has left, with the money set aside to pay for days out and other activities that she can manage.

The event was well attended by family and friends and others who are rallying round to help Beth, a former pupil of Perth High School.

© Supplied

Her mum Louise said: “Bethan was diagnosed with bowel cancer in August 2016 during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

Bethan endured intensive surgery where her colon, spleen, peritoneum and the left side of her diaphragm were removed.

She also had a full hysterectomy and an ileostomy, in which the small intestine was diverted through an opening in her stomach.

Mum Louise said: “In January, Bethan was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer which had spread to her lymph nodes, around her liver and into her neck.

“Since then, she has been in and out of hospital, had numerous procedures and more operations.

“The treatment she has had at Ninewells has been fantastic. The staff there are really good with her.

“We are thankful and appreciative of everyone who is helping and Bethan is still fighting the fight with great determination.”