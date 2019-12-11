Charity party is a success with thousands raised for Help for Kids

An annual Christmas party has been hailed a success after it raised thousands of pounds for a children’s charity.

Derek Miller, a trustee of local charity Help for Kids, has hosted a Christmas party for his family and friends for the past 14 years.

And this year, he decided to add a charitable aspect to proceedings and transformed his farm house into a winter wonderland.

The party, which took place on Saturday, had everything from items donated for newborn babies, to expensive bikes, skateboards and scooters as well as clothes, sweets and toiletries.

Derek said: “It was brilliant. We got over £2,500 in cash and at least £3,500 worth of presents. I can’t believe it.

“Thank you to everyone that came and all the people that supported it.”

When Derek and his family first started out, they had roughly 25 guests showing up to their parties but over the years it has snowballed.

Derek and partner Gavin Piper became foster carers as their friends had more kids – and now they even have grandchildren of friends who attended the event.

Derek said: “We’ve got 24 Christmas trees, 15 in the house and the rest are outside.

“We’ve had to get a marquee, and it was even turned into a winter wonderland.

“Everyone used to bring bottles of wine and chocolate but instead of that I thought bring something for the kids and it just snowballed.

“We had a box from the supermarket for the toys to go in and that was filled from the first day with people bringing toys.”

Derek added they also received donations from complete strangers, with people coming to the house to drop off donations as well as anonymous amazon parcels filled with toys being delivered.

At the party there was a sleigh with reindeers as well as over 4000 baubles.

And 56 youngsters got the chance to meet Santa and received a present from him.

Derek added: “I just love the fact that so many people want to help. Henderson Gray gave us the marquee, KM Carriers delivered all the gifts to the grotto.

“AML lighting provided all the lighting and it’s great because everyone has been really supportive. It’s just great, it really starts Christmas for everybody.”

Stacey Wallace, charity manager of Help for Kids said: “It’s amazing that so many people have got behind Derek’s fantastic ideas.

“Every year he throws a brilliant party but this year he really has put in so much effort on raising money for Help For Kids.

“His friends and family are amazing and we can’t thank everyone enough, we are so excited to see what’s been raised.”