Charity opens new boutique store in Broughty Ferry

Dundee charity Hillcrest Futures is celebrating after opening a new boutique shop in Broughty Ferry.

Past Present Futures has opened in the former Matthew M Henderson jewellers store on Gray Street, offering a range of high quality but affordable pre-owned clothing, jewellery, hand bags, home accessories and more.

Angela Linton, the charity’s chief executive, said: “After running three successful pop-up charity shops over the past two years, we decided to take the plunge and open our first permanent store.

“The shop has been renovated inside and has a bright and stylish feel to it. All the money we raise in the shop will go to our Hillcrest Futures’ services.”

The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am-4pm.

Manager Tricia Perrie said: “We’re absolutely delighted with how the shop is looking and are very excited to be welcoming in our first customers.

“Our shop will not only raise funds to support local people but will also give opportunities for training and work experience when it is safe to do so.”