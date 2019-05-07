Charity offers free tech training for older people in Tayside and Fife

A charity which uses technology to improve the lives of elderly and disabled people is offering help and advice to residents in Tayside and Fife.

AbilityNet helps individuals aged over 55 use technology and the internet whatever their disability.

Chris Grant, Scotland co-ordinator of AbilityNet, explained: “Access to the internet can be hugely empowering, especially if clients have limited mobility or lack the resources to get out and about as much as they would like.

“One of its free services is ITCanHelp, a national network of disclosure-checked volunteers who can visit disabled and older people in their homes and diagnose and fix most computer related problems. This may include installing and setting up hardware, software, internet and email.”

Free resources and advice are available at abilitynet.org.uk