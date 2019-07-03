Charity match for tragic Dundee man Lee Welsh in doubt over bouncy castle laws

A charity football match in memory of a young dad from Dundee could be in jeopardy after an administrative mix-up.

Lee Welsh, 27, was found dead at his Peddie Street home in the city’s West End in August 2017.

Last year, Lee’s childhood friend Steve Martin organised a memorial football match, which raised more than £1,000 for the Dundee Association for Mental Health (DAMH).

A second match has been organised for July 20 this year at North End Park, with money going to Art Angel on behalf of the Not in Vain for Lee charity. Among the planned activities is a bouncy castle.

But Lee’s mum and dad, Lesley Nicoll and Phil Welsh, have discovered “council red tape” over bouncy castle legislation could prevent this year’s event from happening.

Phil said: “Because a child was hurt on a bouncy castle in England the legislation surrounding these attractions has been changed.

“We submitted various things that the Licensing Board had asked for to their email address.

“Now we have just discovered that they never received these emails and it looks like we will have to start all over again from scratch providing them with the information they asked for.

“However, there is normally a turn around period of 30 days for this kind of information to be considered and it is now less than three weeks before the event is due to go ahead.

“Our very great fear is that due to council red tape and bureaucracy the event won’t now be able to go ahead.”

He added he was also worried that more than £400 of money raised would have to pay for insurance cover for the event.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We are talking to the applicant directly about these matters.”

Last year, William and Shelby Thurston were jailed for three years each after being convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence following the death of Summer Grant in 2016.

Seven-year-old Summer died after being carried 300m across a park in Essex and hitting a tree when the inflatable operated by the Thurstons blew away in windy conditions.