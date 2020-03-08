Charity looking for more fundraisers as demand increases

A children’s charity has launched an appeal for fundraisers to help cope with its rapidly-expanding service.

Over the last few years Help for Kids has expanded and the charity supports hundreds of youngsters across Dundee and Perth.

One youngster received an iPad and wheelchair from the charity while 19 year old Liam Kidd will receive a special tricycle.

His mum Samantha Middleton, said the trike would provide Liam, who is autistic and unable to speak with more freedom.

She said: “It will get him out an about more. The trike will really help him to have fun outside.

“When he was younger he had a bike and it was no good, because he had no sense of balance.

“I was over the moon, I didn’t think we would get it. I’m really excited for him to get this so he can go out.”

She was referred to Help For Kids through the Boomerang Centre, which the charity has also helped.

Now the charity is appealing for businesses across Dundee and Tayside, as well as individuals to get on board and help gather funds.

Stacey Wallace, charity manager, said: “We are no longer speaking about hundreds of pounds, we are on thousands, and we really need the support to be able to do that. It’s real necessities that kids are needing that we are getting applications for.

“We just want to be able to provide that help but we need the support of the local community to be able to help us do that.”

The charity helps between 200-250 children every quarter and can assist with items such as bedding, clothes, specialist medical equipment and helping youngsters make their school trip.

She urged people to get involved by nominating the charity when hosting an event, such as a raffle, or when they take part in a sponsored run.

Anyone interested in fundraising for the charity can get in touch with Stacey on 01382 575426 or via email at stacey@helpforkids.org.uk