Charity leader’s tribute to Dundee woman Karen, 43, who died after long-term drug problem

A Dundee charity worker who uses his dog Wolfy to interact with homeless people has led tributes to a woman he helped who died earlier this month.

Ric May said the death of his friend Karen McDade, 43, had been a “painful” one to deal with.

Ric said he had befriended Karen during his work with people begging on the city’s streets.

The pair featured in a story in the Tele last year urging local pet owners to share their pets with drug addicts and rough sleepers, which came about after Ric and his friend Stef Ollandini started the Jesus Dug organisation.

Karen had been one of the drug users who had used the service.

Karen admitted at the time she had been battling with drug addiction for 25 years.

She said she had been using heroin but said that time with Wolfy had helped her feel more “human”.

Ric said: “Karen had to be one of the most friendly people we encountered during our work on the streets.

“She had been on the Perth Road most recently and her death has been a painful one to take.

“Karen had been one of the people that had used my dog while she was on the street.”

He added: “We had hoped Karen could be part of our team in the future, helping others tackling their addiction.

“Having someone like Karen and her own life experience would have been a major asset.

“Karen was the type of woman who if she had clothes that been donated she would share them out with others who had fallen on hard times.

“She would always help share any money she could spare.

“She had been off heroin since last year and had been a big supporter of the work we were doing in the community.

“It’s just so sad that’s she’s gone.”

Ric and Stef are fundraising for a live-in centre for the city’s users.