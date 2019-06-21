Charity launches acoustic night at Dundee coffee shop

A charity partnership supporting Ugandan farmers has been launched.

Coffee That Cares was launched with an acoustic night at Henry’s Coffee House.

It marked the start of the third partnership between the chain and Signpost International.

Every summer drink purchased in one of Henry’s shops will help Ugandan farmers earn more for their crops and help them to send their children to school, with 20p from every purchase going to the cause.

Performing at the launch were musicians Mark Ford, Theresa T-Menson, Yemsi, Zoe Swann and JD Avila.

Signpost and Henry’s have thanked everyone who attended.

The campaign will run until August 31.

Henry’s ran two Coffee That Cares partnerships last year which raised more than £820 for farmers in Uganda.

The money was spent training and equipping agricultural experts in communities in Uganda to enable them to support 200 farmers.

Improved seeds, fertiliser and crop sprayers were provided to farming groups to help increase production.

The money also helped towards feeding households, enabling farmers to provide more than one meal a day for their families.