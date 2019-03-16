Charity in Desperate need of help to raise £30,000 in three weeks

A charity is asking people across Tayside to dress up as their favourite comic characters to help raise £30,000 in three weeks to save a life-changing service for stroke survivors.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) is calling for volunteers to join them on the streets of Dundee and Perth this month for the launch of their Big Beano Bucket Shake.

The fancy dress event is part of CHSS’s fundraising efforts to save their pilot holistic rehabilitation support project in Perth and expand it throughout Tayside.

WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW! The service that is helping Irene get back on a bus after her stroke is under threat.In just… Posted by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland on Monday, 11 March 2019

The scheme is run out of Perth Royal Infirmary and helps stroke survivors maintain their independence after they return from hospital – but it has no funding to continue beyond the end of the month.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland hope people across Tayside will dress up in Beano and Dandy character costumes and join the events, in Perth on March 23 and Dundee on March 24, in a Desperate Dan dash to save the service.