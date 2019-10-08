Charity game to take place in memory of Dundee girl Sarah who would have turned 21 this year

A charity football match involving ex-Dundee Utd players is being planned in memory of a young girl who would have turned 21 this year.

Sarah Addison, who was born with the rare brain disorder Rett Syndrome, died in 2003 when she was just five.

Now her father Stephen and a group of friends are putting on a match against ex-pros this month to raise funds for the ward that treated his daughter throughout her life.

Stephen said: “Sarah spent most of her life in hospital.

“We wanted to do something special for her this year which is when she would have had her 21st birthday.”

Described as a “bubbly” and “happy” little girl, Sarah died in July 2003 after being diagnosed with the condition shortly after she was born.

Rett Syndrome, which is a genetic brain condition, effects language coordination and movement and is estimated to affect 1 in 12,000 girls each year, and is only rarely seen in males.

Stephen and his friends are now hoping to give back to the hospital.

Stephen said: “The money raised will go towards Ward 29 at Ninewells as they were the ones who cared for her.

“We are not aiming to raise a lot, but hopefully what we do raise can go towards new equipment there.”

Although previous fundraising efforts have raised thousands, this one has an added poignancy for Stephen and his friends.

© DC Thomson

Stephen said: “About 15 or so years ago we did a lot of fundraising for Ninewells and the money was put into a lot of the hospital.

“This time it is hopefully going to the specific ward that treated Sarah during her life.”

The charity match will involve Stephen and his friends from the Anchor Bar football team in Broughty Ferry reuniting after years apart.

Stephen said: “It’s been years since we have all played together as a team.

“It’s nice to know you have the support of all your mates though.”

Wayne Hoskins, who is one of those helping organise the game, added: “I’ve grown up with Stephen so I’ve been through it with him.

“I’m looking forward to the match and I am happy we are all coming together for it.”

The charity game will pit the friends against ex-Dundee United players, with some familiar faces among them.

Wayne said: “The match is going to be us guys who used to play for the Anchor Bar football team in Broughty Ferry.

“We will be coming up against former Dundee United players and we believe there is going to be players like Lee Wilkie, Willo Flood and Jon Daly on their team.

“It should be an interesting match with us playing against these guys.”

The organisers are hoping the day will be a success, and are encouraging as many people as possible to come along and watch.

Wayne said: “The game is going to be held at Glenesk Park, which is the home of the Dundee Violets.

“It will be on October 20 and kick off is 2.15pm. Anyone can come along and watch if they wish.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“There will be collection buckets at the game so people can donate money there if they want to.

“The more people we can get in, the more money we can raise.”

For those who wish to donate to the Ward 29 fundraiser, you can visit the fundraising page by searching for it on JustGiving.