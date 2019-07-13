Charity fundraiser due in Dundee as he cycles his way across the UK for MS Trust

A charity fundraiser will be back in the saddle this summer as he cycles around the UK for 50 days and is set to arrive in Dundee on Monday.

Kenny Smith is raising money for the MS Trust to celebrate what would have been his sister Kathleen’s 50th birthday.

While he’s cycling 2,655 miles around mainland Britain, Kenny is hoping to bring attention to MS after receiving backing from TV presenter Davina McCall, platinum-selling artist Tom Odell and Golden Globe nominee James Nesbitt.

Setting off from Chichester on June 12, he is riding solo, unsupported and carrying everything he needs for the 50-day ride.

He said: “My sister Kathleen was diagnosed with MS back in 1990, aged just 21. She coped well for many years living with MS and never let it get her down; she was always smiling and never complained.”

Kathleen passed away in 2014 and her family vowed to keep her name alive through fundraising for the MS Trust.

Kenny has taken on different challenges for the charity from running marathons, climbing Everest, jumping out of planes to holding cake stalls.

He said: “This is the biggest challenge I have ever undertaken physically, emotionally and mentally. I’m living and breathing this ride every minute of every day,”

To find out more about Kenny’s challenge and how you can support it, please visit: 50dayscycleride.uk

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter