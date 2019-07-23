Tuesday, July 23rd 2019 Show Links
Charity football match raises more than £1,000 in memory of Dundee dad Lee

by Steven Rae
July 23, 2019, 5:29 pm
Lee Welsh
A charity football match in memory of a young dad from Dundee has raised almost £1,000.

Lee Welsh, 27, was found dead at his Peddie Street home in the city’s West End in August 2017.

Last year, Lee’s childhood friend Steve Martin organised a memorial football match, which raised more than £1,000 for the Dundee Association for Mental Health (DAMH).

A follow-up match was held at North End Park on Saturday.

Lee’s mum Lesley Nicoll said it raised just over £900.

She added: “Combined with a bake sale held by a family member at their work, in total we have recently raised just over £1,100.

“The money is going to Art Angel on behalf of the Not in Vain for Lee charity. We are very grateful for everyone’s generosity.”

Lee Welsh.

Lesley is now planning to undertake a charity abseil at Dundee University Tower on August 18 to raise more money in her son’s name.

