Charity football match raises more than £1,000 in memory of Dundee dad Lee

A charity football match in memory of a young dad from Dundee has raised almost £1,000.

Lee Welsh, 27, was found dead at his Peddie Street home in the city’s West End in August 2017.

Last year, Lee’s childhood friend Steve Martin organised a memorial football match, which raised more than £1,000 for the Dundee Association for Mental Health (DAMH).

A follow-up match was held at North End Park on Saturday.

Lee’s mum Lesley Nicoll said it raised just over £900.

She added: “Combined with a bake sale held by a family member at their work, in total we have recently raised just over £1,100.

“The money is going to Art Angel on behalf of the Not in Vain for Lee charity. We are very grateful for everyone’s generosity.”

Lesley is now planning to undertake a charity abseil at Dundee University Tower on August 18 to raise more money in her son’s name.