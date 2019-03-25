Children’s charity sets up new choir for Dundee kids as they aim for concert later this year

Youngsters are being invited to sign up for a new children’s choir organised by charity Help For Kids.

Starting next month, rehearsals will take place every Tuesday evening for nine weeks at the Boomerang Centre in Stobswell, before the group performs a concert later in the year.

The choir is open to boys and girls aged six and over.

The idea came from charity ambassador Lianne Carr Wyllie.

Lianne, who will be teaching the choir with help from her band Coconut Groove, said: “Singing gives kids confidence. When you play an instrument or sing and are part of a group, it’s almost like a spiritual experience.

“It’s an emotional outlet as well so if you can’t express that you are angry or sad through words, you can do that through playing an instrument and it’s really good for kids.

“The kids don’t have to be musical. If you can breathe, you can sing. It’s not all just going to be learning the songs, we will be learning singing games that actually subconsciously plant musical theory in the children’s heads.

“They won’t realise but they are actually starting to understand the fundamentals of how music works.”

The choir will start on Tuesday, April 16 and will run from 6.15pm to 7.15pm. A block of nine sessions costs £30 and children are encouraged to get sponsored as well.

All of the money raised will go to Help For Kids, which supports disadvantaged children in Dundee and Perth.

All choir volunteers helping will be PVG-checked.

Charity manager Stacey Wallace said: “Lianne has created this amazing idea. We want to create a Help For Kids community. It’s a brilliant opportunity for kids to get involved.”

To sign your child up to take part contact Stacey by emailing stacey@helpforkids.org.uk or calling 01382 653109.