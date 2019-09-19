Charity event for mental health organised ahead of Dundee derby

Two fans are set to host a charity event for mental health ahead of the next Dundee derby.

Richard Peter-Tennant and Paul Murphy have joined together to host the Walk and Talk event to raise awareness of men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

Richard, from Newport-on-Tay, said: “Over the years I have had mental health issues myself and I used to work for a mental health charity in Edinburgh.

“I got the idea from a guy called Lee Adams. He’s done quite a few walks down south, and I found him via social media.

C“I thought it would be a good idea to host the first one in Scotland.

“It’s an ongoing issue that people need to be made aware of. Mental health is immensely important to me.”

The walk will begin on November 9 beside Tannadice before heading towards the Balgay Hill Bar on Rosefield Street, where the walkers will have a quick pit-stop before going back towards Dens for kick off at 3pm.

Richard added: “We are going to have some of the people from Andy’s Man Club who are going to be handing out leaflets and talking to people about mental health.”

The event is not just for men, Richard explained, with the day set to be one for all the family – even those who aren’t football fans.

He said: “I’m just trying to get as many people to come as possible. I would like to get at least 100.”

All money raised at the event will go towards Calmzone and Andy’s Man Club.

Fellow organiser Paul Murphy, owner of the Balgay Hill Bar said: “I have suffered from depression in the past.

“It’s just something that’s close to me. The event has built up quite well and there are a lot of people looking to get involved.”

Paul, from the West End, insisted they had a mixture of football fans wanting to get involved, not just supporters of the Dundee clubs.

He said: “It’s not about football. It’s about the issue that we are trying to raise awareness of.”

Richard added: “I don’t just want Dundee and United fans, any fans from any football team can come along. Getting the awareness out there is the most important thing.”

The walk is scheduled to take place on November 9 with a 12.20pm start, although the date is subject to change.