Dinner at Dundee country resort to raise funds for two local children’s charities

A charity dinner to raise money for youngsters across Dundee will take place in March.

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort will host the Kingennie Golf Club charity dinner to raise funds for Help for Kids and Hope for Blake.

Speakers at the event will be Les Peters and Alan Tait. Les has featured on GMTV’s Hogmanay special and has spoken at the captain’s dinner at Uphall Golf Club 17 times, while Alan is director of golf at the Dalmahoy Hotel.

The dinner is on Friday March 13 from 7pm. Tickets cost £35 each or groups can book a table.

The meal will begin at 7.30pm and includes three courses. To book, call 01382 350777 or email events@forbesof kinigennie.com.

Help for Kids works with disadvantaged children in Dundee and Perth, while Hope for Blake raises funds for Carnoustie youngster Blake McMillan who has MECP 2 duplication syndrome.