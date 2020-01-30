Dundee Odeon manager Kim goes from running cinema to running marathon

Kim Thorne not only runs the city’s busy Odeon Luxe but she will also be running the streets of London this summer.

The Odeon manager, from Carnoustie, is undertaking her first marathon this year after being one of the 4% who are picked from the ballot at the first attempt.

Kim said: “I’ve hardly had a moment since we were upgraded to Odeon Luxe and oddly that’s probably one of the main reasons I decided to take time to run the London Marathon.

“I am a big advocate of the benefits of exercise in relation to both physical and mental health and I have definitely benefited from taking time out from my work schedule, switching off and running.

“That said, running isn’t easy for me and this is a huge physical challenge.

“I’ve walked a marathon but this is on another level altogether.

Kim Thorne raised over £1000 for Macmillan trekking 26 miles with friend Steph Mann.“I entered the marathon ballot thinking I’d never get a place but once I found out I had been selected it was an easy decision to do it for Macmillan Cancer Care.”

Although this is Kim’s first marathon it is not the first time she has undertaken a challenge in aid of Macmillan.

In August last year she teamed up with wife Steph Mann to walk 26 miles and in 2018 she and friend Laura Kennedy raised an incredible £14,500 by spending six days hiking to the summit of Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro.