Charity cafe to celebrate longer hours and four years serving the Dundee public

A local charitable cafe is set to hold a special event to mark an expansion in its opening hours and four years of serving the community.

The Main Street Cafe was started in 2015 by Coldside Church and is largely staffed by volunteers who whip up and dish out coffees, soups and paninis.

It has been widely praised for its “pay what you can” model which means even the most vulnerable and hard-up of people are fed.

The cafe has started opening on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as Wednesdays and Thursdays between 11.30am-1.30pm.

To celebrate this, and four years of operating in Coldside as of next month, cafe co-ordinator Sarah Baker has organised a special relaunch event for Tuesday.

She said: “We wanted to make a bit of an event so we’ve got the lord provost coming down to cut a ribbon and just give it a sense of occasion.

“The minister is going to say a few words and there will be a buffet for people to help themselves.”

The extension to the cafe’s hours is a reflection of its booming popularity among locals – and the expansion of what the lunchtime dining hall offers as well.

Sarah added: “On a Wednesday and Thursday we’re getting about 70 people a day and about 20 a day on the Monday and Tuesday.

“We’ve got between 10 and 15 regulars but some come and go.

“I think for some people the cafe is a place for them to think about where they are and where they’re going – and we have volunteers coming through all the time.

“We try to give customers a bit of training in things like first aid so it’s more than just feeding people.

“The cafe is becoming a real community centre – we’ve got a knitting group that’s growing and community nurses who come in.

“The main thing is just getting the idea across that it’s here for people. Everybody’s welcome.”

The grand relaunch takes place on Tuesday at noon.