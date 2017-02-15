Thieves targeted a charity shop in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre by breaking in through a back door and bypassing security, it has been revealed.

The Archie Foundation shop was broken into between Friday and Sunday, with two collection boxes and an engraved iPad stolen.

The children’s charity is raising funds to help NHS Tayside build a new twin paediatric operating suite at Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells.

Emma White, the head of fundraising for Archie in Tayside and Fife, said: “They entered through a rear door, looked for and stole money. They also took an Archie-engraved iPad — so I hope they get caught.

“We don’t keep much cash on the premises, so they stole two charity boxes.

“It saddens me to think that someone would do this, but we are grateful for the support we have had from the public during the appeal.”

She said the iPad had been donated to the charity, adding: “It isn’t good, no, but it is a sad fact of life that these things happen.

“We lost an iPad and some money but when compared to the issues of some of the children and parents we are trying to help, it really would be wrong to make too much of it. I hope the perpetrators are shamed into perhaps changing their ways, then maybe some good could come of it. Stealing from sick children — there’s not a lot to be proud of really.”

Emma said that thanks to the support from the Wellgate management team, there would be no cost for shop repairs either.

Police have appealed for information about the break-in, which happened between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information after the Archie Foundation shop in the Wellgate Centre was broken into over the weekend.

“The shop was targeted between 4pm on Friday February 10 and 3pm on Sunday February 12.

“An iPad, which was engraved, was stolen along with two charity boxes containing approximately a two-figure sum of money.”