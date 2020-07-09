Charities and clubs in Dundee ‘overwhelmed’ after receiving bumper Kiltwalk donations

Charities and sports clubs around Dundee say they are “overwhelmed” with donations received following last weekend’s virtual Kiltwalk.

More than 200 charities in Dundee and Tayside received a massive cash boost after the £300,000-plus raised by the Dundee Virtual Kiltwalk was doubled by Sir Tom Hunter.

One of those charities is the Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club, which provides regular training in a number of wheelchair sports.

Co-ordinator Gemma Lumsdaine, who took part in the virtual Kiltwalk with a small group of participants, managed to raise £1,100 which with Sir Tom’s top up, took the total to over £2,000.

Gemma, 22, made the Kiltwalk her own after completing a half marathon in her wheelchair over three days. Due to coronavirus she couldn’t venture too far, so instead completed 60 laps of her grandparents’ street to make up the miles.

The wheelchair basketball coach explained the funds would be vital to the club.

“It was great to do something for the club and it also really encouraged myself and the other members to get out and do something,” she said.

© Supplied

“We are all absolutely overwhelmed and ecstatic with the amount that was raised and it really will have a huge impact on our club.

“Not only will it benefit all of the members of our club already but it was also benefit those who would like to join in the future as we can use the funds to maintain our specialist equipment plus court hire fees and possibly some events in the future. It really will go far.”

Dundee Foodbank also benefited from a bumper £1,500 donation after £770 was raised by walkers this year.

A delighted Ken Linton, the foodbank’s manager, said: “We are able to now use this money to buy items that we are low on and can be quite specific without having to rely on food donations.

© DC Thomson

“We can buy things like size six nappies or anything else my warehouse manager identifies that we are low on we can go and purchase.

“That is the advantages of having monetary donations but the important thing is that all of that money will go to help families, individuals, couples, local people who are in need.

“Most years there is someone doing the Kiltwalk for the foodbank and it is great from that point of view and the fact the Hunter Foundation are doubling that up is fantastic.”

Help For Kids also benefited from donations, receiving just over £14,000 after personal trainer Kelly Kyle and her ‘fit family’ raised over £7,000 for the charity.

Charity coordinator Hannah Kemlo said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the money raised by Kelly Kyle and the whole team from KK Health & Fitness at this years Virtual Kiltwalk Dundee.

“They have been fantastic in their fundraising efforts which will now allow us to help so many families in Dundee & Perth and we want to say a special thank you to every single person who took the time to donate, the support has been amazing.”

In a video message Sir Tom said he was so blown away by the efforts of the 1,152 Kiltwalkers that he decided to increase his pledge of a 50% boost to 100%.

He said: “I realise that many charities are in desperate straits because so many events have been wiped-out by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

“And charities are struggling to help people who need support like never before. And when I saw great people going out in all weather over the weekend walking, cycling, kayaking, space-hopping and more for what they care about, I knew The Hunter Foundation wanted to match these efforts, pound-for-pound.”

He added: “The extraordinary generosity of people in Scotland at a time of real challenge just sums up Scotland for me – a nation of people who care for one another; we can’t lose that spirit going forward.”