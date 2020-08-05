Man charged in connection with alleged theft of tips jar at Dundee milkshake shop

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of a tips jar at a city centre milkshake shop.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at Redberry, on Crichton Street, on Thursday afternoon.
The 40-year-old has now been charged in connection with the alleged theft, which is said to have taken place at around 4.15pm on July 30.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with theft.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe