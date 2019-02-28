Character drawn by Dundee artist will be the new face of women’s golf

A fictional female character has been selected to become the new face of women’s golf at Carnoustie.

The character, Isla Rose, was created by Broughty Ferry artist Judith McDowall, inspired by her grandmother Margaret Kelsey who played golf in the 1970s.

An image of Isla Rose – a red-headed lady who wears Harris Tweed – made from Scottish textiles will be used to promote The R&A Women in Golf Charter, at Carnoustie Golf Links.

Judith, 51, of Glendevon Way, said: “It’s really exciting that Isla Rose will be promoting female golfing. She is based on my grandmother, who played golf in the 1970s and was very outspoken.

“She was always full of stories of discrimination on the golf course so she would be delighted to know that she’s the inspiration for a character being used to promote gender equality.”

Judith said she hopes to develop further products featuring Isla Rose, such as handbags and scarves.

She added: “I’m hoping this is the start of a whole range of products which might take off in other golf clubs.

“My grandmother was a force to be reckoned with, and so is Isla Rose – I’m excited to see where she will go next.”

Judith started making handmade, bespoke dolls in 2013, all of which featured red hair and were made with Scottish fabrics.

However she found the dolls difficult to part with after dedicating so much time to making them, and now they feature as characters in her work.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links, said: “Carnoustie Golf Links is proud to support Judith as a local businessperson.

“We saw Isla Rose as a fitting stepping-stone symbol on our journey towards equality and accessibility for all in our sport.”