Chaos on Dundee roads with three crashes in a few hours including car hitting pub

Emergency services were called to a series of road accidents which took place overnight and today.

Police were called out to three separate incidents in just over 14 hours. A man has said it was “miracle” no one was injured after a vehicle ended up on its side near Ninewells Hospital.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Ninewells Avenue shortly after 6.30pm last night.

Police diverted traffic near to the roundabout connecting Dickson Avenue and Glamis Road.

Photos show a vehicle on its side whilst paramedics arrived at the scene.

One motorist, who had been passing Glamis Road last night, said: “It’s a miracle no one was injured.

“One car was on its side and another car looked to have some extensive damage to its front.

“Paramedics were on the scene when we were coming past the circle at Dickson Avenue.

“We had come past in the aftermath of what happened shortly after 7pm and there were a number of police officers on the scene.

“It must have been some collision for the car to have ended up on its side.”

A Renualt Scenic remained at the scene late yesterday evening.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland attended a two -vehicle RTC on Ninewells Avenue at around 6.30pm.

“Police diverted traffic during the course of the incident.

“No parties were injured.”

And earlier this morning, a car left the Kingsway, close to the junction with Charlotte Street, crashing into a bush.

A silver Renault Clio remained at the scene.

A third incident took place shortly before 8.30am after a light blue Ford collided with a piece of street furniture – most likely a pole or street sign – near the Gaiety Bar on Balgarthno Road. Police confirmed no one was seriously injured in all three incidents.