Chaos as gang of 30 ‘drunken’ youths run riot in Arbroath

A gang of around 30 “drunken” youths ran riot in Arbroath on Sunday kicking a moving bus and knocking over wheelie bins.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that they received reports around 9pm of the group causing concern in the Montrose Road and Linton Road area of the Angus town.

She said: “We received a report from a member of the public that around 30 teenagers were causing trouble in the area.

“By the time officers arrived at the scene the youths had dispersed.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

One local resident said: “I saw a group of about 30 drunk teenagers.

“They were in my elderly neighbours’ garden. I told them to get out. They shouted abuse and moved on.”

Another eyewitness said: “They were running down Montrose Road and I saw one lad try to kick a moving bus.

“They were also in Linton Road where they ran down the street knocking over all the wheelie bins.”

He added: “There has been trouble for a couple of weeks now with young people in Arbroath. Last week fencing at the park at the Saltire Centre was vandalised.

© Supplied

“This can’t be allowed to continue to happen.”

Arbroath Conservative councillor Derek Wann said: “I have been made aware of concerns involving trouble caused by local youths.

“I will be speaking to the community policing team about this.

“The community council are also looking at ways of tackling this problem.

“This has started since it began getting darker in the evening.

“I hope we can resolve the issue before we get to bonfire night next month.

“I would also urge parents to try to ensure they know where their children are and what they are getting up to in the evenings.

“These youths are in the minority but they can cause a lot of upset for a lot of people.”