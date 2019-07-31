Chaos as cow on railway track closes down whole of ScotRail network including Dundee

A cow has caused some major disruption this morning for train passengers – shutting down the entire ScotRail network.

ScotRail have taken necessary precautions to delayed 29 of their 30 routes across the country following reports of an animal on the tracks in Stirling.

Services across the Highlands and north-east were at a standstill despite being not travelling on the affected lines.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Disruption is expected to be ongoing due to the number of delayed trains, but services can now run.

The 8.22am service from Dundee to Edinburgh is expected to be more than two-and-a-half hours late.

Passengers are advised to see the ScotRail website for updates.