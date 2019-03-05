Changing Carseview’s name one suggestion on how to improve Dundee hospital’s image

Dundee’s Carseview Centre could change its name if health chiefs decide to implement public suggestions on how to improve the image of the controversial facility.

Rebranding the mental health unit was high on the list of improvements proposed by stakeholders during a feedback session last year, the results of which have now been published.

Participants felt the name of the building should be changed in a bid to shake off Carseview’s negative image.

Alternative suggestions included “Recovery Point”, “The Tayside Centre For Hope, “Wellview”, “The McHope Centre” and something “Discovery Related”.

There was also a suggestion that there should be separate wards for those with mental health issues and those receiving treatment for substance misuse.

Other suggestions included better visitor spaces for patients’ families, stronger links with community support, more “homely” wards with dimmer lights and a coffee shop at the front of the building.

Service users also wanted there to be a sensory room for distressed patients to self-soothe, better use of the facility’s garden area and private rooms for patients to be intimate with loved ones.

Further feedback showed that patients’ rooms had a lack of creative space and suggested installing magnetic noticeboards in rooms for patients to display family photos.

December’s engagement event was part of controversial plans to move mental health services at Murray Royal Hospital to Carseview, which were approved a year ago.

Design teams are now looking at some of the suggestions, including drawing up ward layouts to increase the number of sitting and activity rooms, as well as colour pallets and “themes” that will be used to brighten up the centre.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said further engagement events were being planned.

She said: “There are a number of areas at both Carseview and Murray Royal which currently require refurbishment and improvements to ensure we can continue to provide safe environments for our patients.

“We organised the engagement event in December to gather feedback on the design and development of the wards and help create environments that are patient-centred.

“The event was very successful with attendance from representatives of 38 groups including general adult psychiatry and learning disability service user and carer organisations from across Tayside. We received lots of useful feedback regarding what people thought of the current environments and how we might improve them.

“Since the event we have held small focus groups with current service users and staff in the wards to share ideas for new ward layouts, furniture and designs, and we have established a design team which is looking at the work required to improve the environments.

“This is taking into account the feedback we have received from stakeholders so far.

“We have also met families and advocates of learning disability patients who are due to relocate to Murray Royal Hospital and have supported visits to the site with staff to agree their future ward layouts, activity areas and garden spaces.”

A number of charities have criticised the relocation of services from Murray Royal to Carseview, saying the plans should be put on hold until the inquiry into Tayside mental health services – separate to this public engagement exercise – is concluded.